2022 World Cup, Qatar Bans Alcohol, LGBT Flag, Free Sex

Doha, MINA – FIFA announced a ban on alcohol, LGBT flags and free sex at the 2022 World Cup football championships to be held in Qatar, next November.

The Secretary General of the Qatar Football Association Mansoor Al Ansari explained on Monday, the ban on free sex was the first time there was at the World Cup.

This is because sex outside of marriage and homosexuality is an illegal activity in the Gulf state, as are alcohol and LGBT.

Qatari hotels also announced that male and female fans who are not husband and wife will not be able to book the same hotel room.

Qatar is also preparing punishment for the perpetrators of free sex. Even up to the threat of imprisonment for seven years.

Qatar also prohibits the rainbow flag that is identical to LGBTQ from flying, either during or outside of matches.

Qatar will be the third country in Asia to host the World Cup, after Japan and South Korea. However, the appointment made Qatar the first Muslim country to host a World Cup. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)