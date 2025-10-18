SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

WFP Warns of 'Insufficient' Aid Flow Despite Gaza Ceasefire

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

The World Food Program (WFP) Distributed Food Aids in Gaza (Photo: the WFP)

Gaza, MINA — One week after a ceasefire took effect in Gaza, the World Food Program (WFP) reported on Friday that aid distribution remains critically hampered by bottlenecks, widespread destruction, and limited access, leaving the territory’s markets unstable and millions still severely hungry.

Despite the ceasefire, which began on Saturday, October 11, 2025, the WFP stated that the quantity of nutritious food entering Gaza is still “insufficient to address the severe hunger conditions” caused by two years of conflict and a recent two-month blockade.

The primary challenge facing the WFP and other humanitarian agencies is the lack of entry points. Currently, only two crossings into Gaza are operational, severely limiting the volume of aid that can be brought in.

Crucially, crossings to the north of Gaza, including Zikim and Erez remain closed, effectively cutting off the region that saw intense military operations and is now the site of extreme need. The WFP reported that very little aid can reach the north, even though more than 300,000 people have reportedly returned to the area, often finding their homes in ruins.

Even when aid enters the Strip, the ability to distribute it has been decimated by war damage.

“Many of the roads in Gaza are blocked, damaged or destroyed, making them unusable for transporting aid,” the WFP stated.

This infrastructural collapse extends to storage, with more than 50% of the territory’s warehousing and storage capacity having been destroyed, adding a logistical nightmare to the urgent operation.

Most displaced households, the majority of whom remain in the south, are living in tents and lack adequate access to food and services, their coping strategies exhausted by countless displacements.

To provide life-saving food at the required scale, the WFP emphasized the importance of several “key enablers.” These include restoring law and order, fully opening all entry points, specifically Zikim, Erez, Kerem Shalom, and Kissufim and increasing capacity for logistics, fuel, and road repair equipment.[]

Mi'raj News Agency (MINA)

