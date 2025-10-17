SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

WFP Delivers 560 Tons of Food Daily to Gaza, Warns Aid Still Insufficient

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

8 Views

Food Crisis (photo: PIC)
Food Crisis (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has been delivering around 560 tons of food each day to Gaza since the ceasefire began on October 11, but the agency warns that the aid remains far below what is needed to meet the population’s urgent humanitarian needs.

“The ceasefire has opened a narrow window of opportunity, and WFP is moving very quickly and swiftly to scale up food assistance and reach families who have faced months of blocked aid, displacement, and hunger,” said WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa during a press briefing in Geneva on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

From October 11 to 15, approximately 230 trucks carried about 2,800 tons of food supplies into Gaza, Etefa said. Two more convoys entered through the Kerem Shalom crossing on Thursday, bringing wheat flour and nutrition supplies, although the final figures are still being calculated.

“To bring aid closer to families, WFP has established five food distribution points across Gaza, with plans to expand the network to 145 locations,” Etefa added. She emphasized that achieving this target depends on a consistent flow of aid trucks into the territory.

Also Read: Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

Currently, nine bakeries supported by WFP are operational in Gaza, producing more than 100,000 bundles of bread daily—each weighing two kilograms and feeding a family of five for one day. This effort supports around half a million people, and WFP aims to increase the number of bakeries to 30 across the enclave.

To sustain the aid flow, WFP has pre-positioned nearly 60,000 tons of food supplies across Egypt, Jordan, and inside Israel. According to UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) spokesperson Jens Laerke, citing Israeli data, 950 trucks entered Gaza on Thursday, including eight carrying fuel and three carrying gas, mostly through the Kerem Shalom and Kissufim crossings.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

News Channel

About Us