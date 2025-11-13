Sudan Reaffirms Partnership with WFP Despite Expulsion of Officials

Khartoum, MINA – Sudan’s transitional Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to maintaining close relations with the World Food Programme (WFP).

According to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), al-Burhan made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau, which was also attended by Sudan’s Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs, Mo’awia Khalid.

Khalid said al-Burhan emphasized the importance of the WFP respecting Sudan’s national sovereignty and security requirements in order to remain a trusted partner in humanitarian operations.

Skau described the discussions as “honest and constructive,” noting that both sides reviewed the ongoing partnership between the WFP and the Sudanese government in delivering humanitarian aid.

He reaffirmed the WFP’s dedication to assisting the Sudanese people, saying the organization currently provides food aid to around five million people each month. “We are determined to continue this work and to reach the hardest-to-access areas,” he said.

The WFP recently expanded its operations to Kadugli city in South Kordofan state, reflecting its efforts to reach vulnerable populations despite ongoing challenges.

The meeting followed Sudan’s decision on 28 October to expel WFP Country Office Director Laurent Bukera and Operations Director Samantha Chattaraj, giving them 72 hours to leave the country. While the Sudanese authorities did not specify the reasons for the expulsion, they insisted that the move would not affect ongoing cooperation with the UN agency.[]

