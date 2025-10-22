WFP Says Gaza Food Deliveries Rise but Still Far Below Target Amid Limited Access

Geneva, MINA – The World Food Programme (WFP) said Tuesday that food deliveries to Gaza have increased since the ceasefire but remain far below its target of 2,000 tons per day, warning that restricted border access continues to hinder aid efforts, especially in northern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa said more than 530 trucks have entered Gaza since the ceasefire, carrying around 6,700 tons of food—enough to feed half a million people for two weeks.

The agency currently delivers about 750 tons of food daily, an increase from pre-ceasefire levels but “still well below” the required 2,000 tons per day to meet the population’s urgent needs.

WFP has expanded its distribution network from five to 26 active points, primarily in southern and central Gaza, and plans to reopen more as conditions improve, aiming for a total of 145 locations.

Etefa noted that WFP managed one small delivery in northern Gaza, providing nutrition supplements and snacks for pregnant and nursing women and malnourished children. However, she said access to northern areas and Gaza City remains “extremely limited.”

She described a growing demand at food distribution centers, where “women, elderly people, and female-headed households” are prioritized. The agency continues to supply fresh bread daily through nine bakeries and plans to expand to 30 once more wheat flour arrives.

Etefa also said market prices in Gaza are slowly declining as more supplies enter, yet food remains “largely out of reach” for most residents due to high costs. The WFP has started distributing digital vouchers to 50,000 people, enabling them to buy fresh food in local markets, with plans to reach 200,000, about 10% of Gaza’s population—focusing on the most vulnerable.

She urged the opening of all border crossings, emphasizing that aid operations currently depend on the Karam Shalom and Kissufim crossings, which cannot reach northern Gaza.

“Sustaining the ceasefire is vital,” Etefa said. “It’s the only way we can save lives and push back on the famine in the north.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

