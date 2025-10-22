SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

WFP Says Gaza Food Deliveries Rise but Still Far Below Target Amid Limited Access

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

8 Views

UNRWA prepares 4,000 humanitarian aid trucks for Gaza. (Quds Press)

Geneva, MINA – The World Food Programme (WFP) said Tuesday that food deliveries to Gaza have increased since the ceasefire but remain far below its target of 2,000 tons per day, warning that restricted border access continues to hinder aid efforts, especially in northern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa said more than 530 trucks have entered Gaza since the ceasefire, carrying around 6,700 tons of food—enough to feed half a million people for two weeks.

The agency currently delivers about 750 tons of food daily, an increase from pre-ceasefire levels but “still well below” the required 2,000 tons per day to meet the population’s urgent needs.

WFP has expanded its distribution network from five to 26 active points, primarily in southern and central Gaza, and plans to reopen more as conditions improve, aiming for a total of 145 locations.

Also Read: UK Removes Hayat Tahrir al-Sham from Terrorist Organization List

Etefa noted that WFP managed one small delivery in northern Gaza, providing nutrition supplements and snacks for pregnant and nursing women and malnourished children. However, she said access to northern areas and Gaza City remains “extremely limited.”

She described a growing demand at food distribution centers, where “women, elderly people, and female-headed households” are prioritized. The agency continues to supply fresh bread daily through nine bakeries and plans to expand to 30 once more wheat flour arrives.

Etefa also said market prices in Gaza are slowly declining as more supplies enter, yet food remains “largely out of reach” for most residents due to high costs. The WFP has started distributing digital vouchers to 50,000 people, enabling them to buy fresh food in local markets, with plans to reach 200,000, about 10% of Gaza’s population—focusing on the most vulnerable.

She urged the opening of all border crossings, emphasizing that aid operations currently depend on the Karam Shalom and Kissufim crossings, which cannot reach northern Gaza.

Also Read: Qatar Condemns Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

“Sustaining the ceasefire is vital,” Etefa said. “It’s the only way we can save lives and push back on the famine in the north.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia, Saudi Arabia Agree to Tighten Health Standards for Hajj 2026

TagAbeer Etefa bread distribution ceasefire digital vouchers Famine food aid food prices Gaza geneva humanitarian access humanitarian crisis Karam Shalom crossing Kissufim crossing northern Gaza. wfp World Food Programme

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

WFP Says Gaza Food Deliveries Rise but Still Far Below Target Amid Limited Access

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Facing Unprecedented Political Crisis, Says Opposition Leader Lapid

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Israel to Reopen Gaza Crossings Following US Pressure Amid Ceasefire Tensions

  • 23 hours ago
America

Trump Confirms Gaza Ceasefire Still in Effect Despite Israeli Violations

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 14:32 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Ceasefire, Accuses Israel of Violations and Excuses

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 09:08 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Two Israeli Soldiers Killed by Settlers’ Bulldozer, Not by Hamas Attack

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 18:36 WIB
Palestine

Over 1 Million Women and Girls in Gaza Need Food Aid

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

Israeli Airstrike Attacks Lebanon, One Civilian Killed and Six Injured

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 19:25 WIB
Palestine

At Least 34 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Despite Gaza Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Arrives in Egypt to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 08:01 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues Demolition Orders for Palestinian Homes and Wells in West Bank Village

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:38 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Urges Mediators to Ensure Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Slams Netanyahu for Keeping Rafah Crossing Closed

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 17:05 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us