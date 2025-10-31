UN Warns of Ongoing Humanitarian Challenges in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

New York, MINA – The United Nations has raised concerns about the ongoing humanitarian challenges in the Gaza Strip, despite the ceasefire that took effect on October 23, 2025. A UN spokesman, Farhan Haq, said on Thursday that humanitarian operations remain severely constrained due to continuing restrictions and damaged infrastructure.

According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), aid convoys have faced repeated rerouting orders from Israel over the past three days. These convoys were forced to move through the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egyptian border before proceeding north via the narrow Coastal Road.

“This road is narrow, damaged, and heavily congested. Movement remained slow even after the World Food Programme (WFP) repaired parts of it. Additional crossings and internal routes are urgently needed to improve access and response,” Haq said.

In the occupied West Bank, the UN reported increasing violence against Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season. Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, led a field visit to Ramallah to highlight these challenges.

Also Read: Gaza’s Health Sector Receives Only 10% of Needed Supplies Amid Ongoing Blockade

OCHA documented 126 settler-related attacks this month across 70 villages, resulting in injuries and extensive property damage. Farmers have been assaulted, crops and tools stolen, and more than 4,000 olive trees vandalized. A total of 124 Palestinians have been injured so far, Haq added.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Jerusalem Governorate Warns of Israeli Plans to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque