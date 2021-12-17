US Donates 1 Million Doses Vaccine to Afghanistan

Washington, MINA – The United States government plans to donate 1 million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Afghanistan.

“The United States has offered the Afghan people an additional one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through #COVAX,” said Thomas West, the US special envoy for Afghanistan as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Friday.

West said the addition would bring the total US dose to Afghanistan to 4.3 million.

He added that the aid would be added to the $474 million humanitarian aid for Afghanistan this year.

Afghanistan is among the top five countries in need of humanitarian assistance, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid.

The United Nations estimates that 22.8 million people, who make up more than half the population, experience serious food shortages in Afghanistan during the winter months. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)