Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UK Announces £8.5 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Gaza

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
London, MINA The United Kingdom on Saturday announced an additional humanitarian aid package worth approximately £8.5 million for Gaza, following the announcement of the Zionist plan to fully occupy Gaza City.

In a statement, UK Minister for International Development Jenny Chapman announced further funding for the UN’s humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, amid calls for the Zionists to cancel their occupation plan, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the statement, the new £8.5 million funding will be channeled through the UN’s Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) Humanitarian Fund, targeting the delivery of essential aid such as food, water, and fuel to the most vulnerable areas of Gaza.

“The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues, and we urge Israel to reverse its decision to expand military operations,” Chapman said in the statement.

Also Read: Zelenskyy Concerned About Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska Without Ukraine

She stressed that it is “unacceptable” for so much aid to remain stuck at the border.

The UK also stands ready to provide more humanitarian assistance through its partners. The British government further urged the Israeli authorities to allow more aid to enter safely and securely.

The funding is part of the UK’s £101 million (around over IDR 2.2 trillion) Official Development Assistance budget for the OPT for this financial year. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 250,000 March Across Britain in Historic Protest Against Gaza Violence

Palestine

Slovenia Bans Imports from Israeli Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 07:32 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Israeli Illegal Settler Attack on Gaza-Bound Aid Trucks

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya Stranded on Border Island After Being Expelled by Arakan Army

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 21:51 WIB
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Over 500 Schools Sheltering Displaced Bombed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Indonesia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir (photo: Website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Indonesia

Seven Civilians Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • Saturday, 9 August 2025 - 14:17 WIB
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 13:04 WIB
Palestine

WHO Urges Aid to Gaza as 22,000 Trucks Remain Blocked

  • Monday, 4 August 2025 - 12:40 WIB

