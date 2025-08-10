UK Announces £8.5 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Gaza

London, MINA – The United Kingdom on Saturday announced an additional humanitarian aid package worth approximately £8.5 million for Gaza, following the announcement of the Zionist plan to fully occupy Gaza City.

In a statement, UK Minister for International Development Jenny Chapman announced further funding for the UN’s humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, amid calls for the Zionists to cancel their occupation plan, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the statement, the new £8.5 million funding will be channeled through the UN’s Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) Humanitarian Fund, targeting the delivery of essential aid such as food, water, and fuel to the most vulnerable areas of Gaza.

“The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues, and we urge Israel to reverse its decision to expand military operations,” Chapman said in the statement.

She stressed that it is “unacceptable” for so much aid to remain stuck at the border.

The UK also stands ready to provide more humanitarian assistance through its partners. The British government further urged the Israeli authorities to allow more aid to enter safely and securely.

The funding is part of the UK’s £101 million (around over IDR 2.2 trillion) Official Development Assistance budget for the OPT for this financial year. [Nia]

