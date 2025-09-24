UN Security Council Majority Demands Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza

New York, MINA – A majority of UN Security Council members have denounced Israel’s continued military escalation in Gaza, urging an immediate ceasefire and warning of a deepening humanitarian catastrophe, Anadolu Agency reported.

The meeting, held at the request of several Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members, highlighted growing international concern over the worsening crisis.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, currently presiding over the Security Council, described the situation in Gaza as “one of the greatest challenges to international peace and security,” calling for urgent international action. He criticized Israel’s ground operation in Gaza City, warning it could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian conditions.

Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said Gaza had become “a textbook example of failure of the international community,” emphasizing the high death toll among children, aid workers, and journalists.

Also Read: Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco, and Luxembourg Recognize State of Palestine at UN

Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf went further, describing Israel’s actions as a “full-fledged genocidal campaign” aimed at eliminating hopes for a sovereign Palestinian state.

The UK, Denmark, Greece, France, and Russia also condemned Israel’s actions. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper labeled the military aggression as “incomprehensible, inhumane, and utterly unjustifiable,” demanding an immediate ceasefire and restoration of humanitarian aid.

France expressed readiness to participate in a future stabilization mission in Gaza, while Russia accused Israel of attempting to seize full control of Palestinian territories. Russia’s envoy also criticized the United States for supporting Israel’s actions and undermining multilateral diplomacy.

In contrast, US Ambassador Mike Waltz defended Israel, placing blame on Hamas and accusing Security Council members of prioritizing “performance over serious efforts” to reach peace.

Also Read: Indonesia Offers 20,000 Peacekeepers for Gaza at UN Assembly

Despite growing calls for ceasefire and recognition of Palestinian statehood by several countries, the conflict remains unresolved, with diplomatic efforts continuing amid escalating violence and humanitarian suffering. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Microphone Glitches Disrupt UN Speeches on Palestine by Leaders of Indonesia, Türkiye, and Canada