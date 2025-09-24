SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Security Council Majority Demands Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

New York, MINA – A majority of UN Security Council members have denounced Israel’s continued military escalation in Gaza, urging an immediate ceasefire and warning of a deepening humanitarian catastrophe, Anadolu Agency reported.

The meeting, held at the request of several Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members, highlighted growing international concern over the worsening crisis.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, currently presiding over the Security Council, described the situation in Gaza as “one of the greatest challenges to international peace and security,” calling for urgent international action. He criticized Israel’s ground operation in Gaza City, warning it could exacerbate the already dire humanitarian conditions.

Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said Gaza had become “a textbook example of failure of the international community,” emphasizing the high death toll among children, aid workers, and journalists.

Also Read: Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco, and Luxembourg Recognize State of Palestine at UN

Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf went further, describing Israel’s actions as a “full-fledged genocidal campaign” aimed at eliminating hopes for a sovereign Palestinian state.

The UK, Denmark, Greece, France, and Russia also condemned Israel’s actions. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper labeled the military aggression as “incomprehensible, inhumane, and utterly unjustifiable,” demanding an immediate ceasefire and restoration of humanitarian aid.

France expressed readiness to participate in a future stabilization mission in Gaza, while Russia accused Israel of attempting to seize full control of Palestinian territories. Russia’s envoy also criticized the United States for supporting Israel’s actions and undermining multilateral diplomacy.

In contrast, US Ambassador Mike Waltz defended Israel, placing blame on Hamas and accusing Security Council members of prioritizing “performance over serious efforts” to reach peace.

Also Read: Indonesia Offers 20,000 Peacekeepers for Gaza at UN Assembly

Despite growing calls for ceasefire and recognition of Palestinian statehood by several countries, the conflict remains unresolved, with diplomatic efforts continuing amid escalating violence and humanitarian suffering. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Microphone Glitches Disrupt UN Speeches on Palestine by Leaders of Indonesia, Türkiye, and Canada

TagAlgeria ceasefire Denmark France Gaza City Greece Hamas humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis Israel Multilateral Diplomacy Palestine Palestinian statehood Russia Slovenia South Korea UN Security Council United Kingdom United States war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

42 Killed in Latest Israeli Strikes on Gaza Strip

  • 46 minutes ago
America

UN Security Council Majority Demands Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Commander Killed in Gaza City Battle

  • 18 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 65,400 as Israel Escalates Genocidal War

  • 19 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 16:26 WIB
International

Prabowo: Indonesia Ready to Recognize Israel if Palestine is Recognized

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 13:43 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 11:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 16:26 WIB
America

Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Commander Killed in Gaza City Battle

  • 18 hours ago
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump (photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Europe

Starmer and Trump Voice Joint Call for Gaza Peace Amid UK Recognition Debate

  • Friday, 19 September 2025 - 07:19 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 10:29 WIB
America

Indonesia Garners Global Support for Recognition of Palestine

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 13:30 WIB
Asia

WHO Urges Afghanistan to Lift Restrictions on Female Aid Workers

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 16:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us