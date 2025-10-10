SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tens of Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Al-Quds, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayers at the Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards amid tight Israeli restrictions on worshipers’ access to the holy site.

According to local sources, worshipers from Occupied Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Palestinian towns inside the 1948 occupied territories gathered at the mosque despite the severe restrictions.

Witnesses reported that Israeli police obstructed the entry of Palestinians through Bab al-Asbat, Bab al-Sahira, and Bab al-Amoud gates by installing iron barriers and conducting intensive security checks.

Israeli forces were heavily deployed around the Friday Market area, where they detained several young men and checked worshipers’ identity cards, further escalating tensions around the compound.

Also Read: Ceasefire Officially Takes Effect in Gaza After Two Years of Genocide

Despite the restrictions, large crowds managed to perform the prayer, reaffirming their spiritual and national attachment to Al-Aqsa Mosque as one of the holiest sites in Islam.

Palestinians described their presence at the mosque as an act of steadfastness and resistance against Israeli attempts to limit Muslim access to the site.

The prayers concluded peacefully, though many worshipers reported being harassed or delayed by Israeli police as they left the area.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Authorities Launch Deployment and Recovery Plan Following Ceasefire

TagFriday Prayer at Al-Aqsa

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Tens of Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

40,000 Palestinians Pray Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Amidst Israeli Restrictions

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 04:07 WIB
Palestine

40,000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 08:54 WIB
Palestine

Around 50,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 25 January 2025 - 13:55 WIB
Palestine

Around 60,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 07:23 WIB
Palestine

35 Thousand Palestinian Worshippers Pray Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Friday, 20 December 2024 - 23:44 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Three Israeli Reserve Soldiers Injured in Khan Younis Explosion

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Asia

Malaysian PM Condemns Israel’s Detention of Gaza Humanitarian Activists

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Palestine

Red Crescent: 29 Staff Members Killed in Gaza Since Israeli Aggression Began

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Palestine

UNICEF: Over 60,000 Palestinian Children Killed or Disabled in Gaza Strip

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches “Garuda Schools” to Prepare a Globally Competitive Golden Generation 2045

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Establishes Roadmap for Child Protection in the Digital Space Until 2029

  • Thursday, 9 October 2025 - 11:00 WIB
6 Mexican Members of Global Sumud Flotilla Return Home After Israeli Detention (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

6 Mexican Members of Global Sumud Flotilla Return Home After Israeli Detention

  • Thursday, 9 October 2025 - 21:27 WIB
Palestine

Hamas to Free All Hostages, Israeli Families Celebrate with Joy

  • 11 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us