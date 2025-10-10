Tens of Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayers at the Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards amid tight Israeli restrictions on worshipers’ access to the holy site.

According to local sources, worshipers from Occupied Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Palestinian towns inside the 1948 occupied territories gathered at the mosque despite the severe restrictions.

Witnesses reported that Israeli police obstructed the entry of Palestinians through Bab al-Asbat, Bab al-Sahira, and Bab al-Amoud gates by installing iron barriers and conducting intensive security checks.

Israeli forces were heavily deployed around the Friday Market area, where they detained several young men and checked worshipers’ identity cards, further escalating tensions around the compound.

Despite the restrictions, large crowds managed to perform the prayer, reaffirming their spiritual and national attachment to Al-Aqsa Mosque as one of the holiest sites in Islam.

Palestinians described their presence at the mosque as an act of steadfastness and resistance against Israeli attempts to limit Muslim access to the site.

The prayers concluded peacefully, though many worshipers reported being harassed or delayed by Israeli police as they left the area.[]

