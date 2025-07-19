40,000 Palestinians Pray Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Amidst Israeli Restrictions

Al-Quds, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, despite stringent restrictions imposed by Israeli occupation forces.

According to the Islamic Waqf Administration in Jerusalem, approximately 40,000 worshippers attended the sermon and Friday prayers within the Al-Aqsa compound. Following the prayers, they also held absentee funeral prayers for the martyrs from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

However, Israeli occupation police reportedly barred thousands of Palestinians from entering the mosque compound, and prevented many others from even entering Jerusalem to attend the Friday prayers.

Consequently, a number of Jerusalemites who were denied entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque were forced to perform their Friday prayers in the streets of the holy city.

Responding to the situation, senior Hamas official Haroun Nasiruddin called upon Palestinians in Jerusalem, the 1948 Palestinian territories, and anyone able to, to continue visiting and safeguarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque from violations and desecration by Jewish settlers.

In his statement, Nasiruddin affirmed that the massive Muslim presence at Al-Aqsa is a tangible form of resistance against Israeli occupation actions and attempts to sever the holy site from its Islamic roots.

“The steadfastness of our people in Jerusalem, despite facing expulsions, home demolitions, and persecution, sends a strong message that Israel’s annexation, expulsion, and Judaization efforts will not succeed,” Nasiruddin stated. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

