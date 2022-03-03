Russia Says Talks with Ukraine to Resume on Thursday

Moscow, MINA – Russia expects Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus for the next round of talks on Thursday morning, when a ceasefire is set to be discussed, Russian news agencies has cited Moscow’s negotiator Vladimir Medinsky as saying.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak suggested the exact timing of talks had not yet been determined.

The first round of talks on the Belarusian border on Monday ended with no agreement except to keep talking.

As quoted from Al Jazeera, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that more than 2,000 civilians have died, though it was impossible to verify that claim.

Meanwhile, the United Nations’ human rights office said on Thursday it had recorded the deaths of 136 civilians, including 13 children, in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)