Palestine Records First Case of Omicron Infection

Ramallah, MINA – Three cases of Omicron infection have been detected in the West Bank, occupied Palestine on Thursday. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said this case was the first Case of infection of the Covid-19 variant in the Palestinian territories.

The New Arab reported on Friday, three Palestinians were infected, from the cities of Ramallah, Hebron, and Toubas in the West Bank. They are known to have recently returned from abroad, said health ministry spokesman Dr. Kamal al-Shakhra told the press.

“Three cases underwent necessary tests in Palestinian laboratories and were found to be infected with the Omicron variant,” Al-Shakhra said.

“Our preventive medicine team is currently scanning those who came into contact with the patient to carry out the necessary tests,” he added.

More than 465,000 cases of Covid have been recorded in the occupied Palestinian territories since the start of the pandemic, and nearly 4,900 deaths related to the virus, according to Palestinian Ministry of Health records.

The Palestinian Authority announced a full lockdown at the start of the pandemic, before gradually lifting restrictions, especially following the opening of the border by Israel.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced in August that the West Bank was facing a fourth wave of coronavirus and announced a series of new measures to promote vaccination in schools and universities. In September, Palestinian educational facilities resumed face-to-face classes.

The PA’s measures regarding the pandemic depend heavily on Israel, which controls borders and travel movements, encircles the Gaza Strip and directly controls large parts of the West Bank.

Israel last week reimposed a ban on foreign entry until December 22, despite having vaccinated about 78 percent of its population. Neighboring Jordan also announced on Thursday that it had recorded five new Omicron infections, bringing the cases of its new variant to seven. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)