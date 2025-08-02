Over 100 Palestinians Killed in Two Days While Seeking Food in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – More than 100 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured in the past two days as Israeli forces opened fire on civilians attempting to obtain food aid in Gaza, a UN official reported Saturday.

Quoting the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters that many victims were attacked along food convoy routes or near heavily militarized distribution centers.

“No one should have to risk their lives just to get food. Civilians must always be protected, and community-level aid distribution must be facilitated, not obstructed,” Haq said.

He warned that months-long shortages of basic necessities have pushed Gaza into a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, which can only be alleviated through unrestricted aid flow and safe humanitarian access.

Haq also noted that UN aid teams continue to face life-threatening conditions and restrictive routes imposed by Israel, describing them as “inadequate, dangerous, congested, or impassable.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has ignored global calls for a ceasefire, continuing military assaults that have killed over 60,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and driven Gaza into mass famine.[]

