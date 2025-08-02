SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 100 Palestinians Killed in Two Days While Seeking Food in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – More than 100 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured in the past two days as Israeli forces opened fire on civilians attempting to obtain food aid in Gaza, a UN official reported Saturday.

Quoting the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters that many victims were attacked along food convoy routes or near heavily militarized distribution centers.

“No one should have to risk their lives just to get food. Civilians must always be protected, and community-level aid distribution must be facilitated, not obstructed,” Haq said.

He warned that months-long shortages of basic necessities have pushed Gaza into a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, which can only be alleviated through unrestricted aid flow and safe humanitarian access.

Also Read: Three Palestinians Die of Starvation in Gaza Within 24 Hours

Haq also noted that UN aid teams continue to face life-threatening conditions and restrictive routes imposed by Israel, describing them as “inadequate, dangerous, congested, or impassable.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has ignored global calls for a ceasefire, continuing military assaults that have killed over 60,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and driven Gaza into mass famine.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

Tagcivilians killed in Gaza hunger crisis Gaza famine crisis Gaza food convoy massacre humanitarian crisis in Gaza Israel war crimes famine Israeli forces attack aid seekers OCHA humanitarian warning over 100 killed in Gaza Palestinians killed seeking food UN condemns Gaza aid obstruction

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesians Urged to Join Mass Solidarity Rally at Monas on Sunday

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Over 100 Palestinians Killed in Two Days While Seeking Food in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

6,000 Aid Trucks Stuck at Kerem Shalom Border Amid Gaza Blockade

  • Monday, 28 July 2025 - 11:10 WIB
Palestine

Starvation Death Toll in Gaza Climbs to 115 as Israeli Attacks Continue

  • Friday, 25 July 2025 - 09:14 WIB
Palestine

36 Jordanian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Amid Famine

  • Thursday, 24 July 2025 - 13:15 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza City Municipality Issues Urgent Appeal as Services Near Collapse

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:06 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Three Palestinians Die of Starvation in Gaza Within 24 Hours

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Over 100 Palestinians Killed in Two Days While Seeking Food in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Former Trade Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong (left) and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto (right). (Photo: Ist)
Indonesia

Tom Lembong and Hasto Kristiyanto Released After Presidential Clemency

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • 20 hours ago
Europe

Finland Signals Readiness to Recognize Palestine Amid International Momentum

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Anies Baswedan: Law Should Be a Shield for All

  • 3 hours ago
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Colonialism on Earth Must Be Abolished

  • 20 hours ago
Nearly 20,000 Indonesians gathered in Jakarta’s Patung Kuda area on Sunday, May 18 2025 a massive show of solidarity with Palestine (photo: Sidik/MINA)
Indonesia

MUI Calls on Muslims to Attend the Grand Rally to Save Gaza in Jakarta

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Arriving in Gaza, Two Indonesian Doctors Serve at Nasser Hospital

  • 4 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us