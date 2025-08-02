Indonesians Urged to Join Mass Solidarity Rally at Monas on Sunday

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine (ARI-BP) urge the citizens, especially Muslims, to unite in a mass solidarity rally for Gaza at the National Monument, Jakarta, on Sunday starting at 6 a.m.. The assembly point will be at the Horse Statue Roundabout.

Action coordinator Zaitun Rasmin said the rally is a concrete action of Indonesia’s support for Palestinians over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza under Israel’s military aggression and blockade.

“We cannot remain silent. Gaza is facing massacres and mass starvation. This is a call of humanity and faith,” Zaitun stated on Saturday.

The peaceful demonstration will feature speeches, prayers, and moral appeals from national figures, urging an end to Israel’s atrocities against civilians, particularly women, children, and the elderly.

Organizers invite religious leaders, Islamic organizations, humanitarian groups, and the general public to participate.

“This is a historic moment to show the world that Indonesia stands against oppression and colonialism,” Zaitun added.

The rally also seeks to strengthen global solidarity, demand an immediate ceasefire, and push for permanent humanitarian access to Gaza. Hundreds of community groups have confirmed participation.[]

