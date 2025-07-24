36 Jordanian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Amid Famine

Amman, MINA – The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization announced on Wednesday that 36 aid trucks successfully entered Gaza through the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza.

The delivery, coordinated with World Central Kitchen (WCK), aims to distribute food supplies, mainly flour, to families facing severe shortages. The Zikim crossing, typically reserved for Israeli military use, was opened exceptionally for this aid transfer, according to Quds Press.

Jordan confirmed plans to send more convoys after receiving assurances that the aid would reach those in need. In total, 147 trucks have been dispatched in three phases, in cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP) (111 trucks) and WCK (36 trucks).

Sources inside Gaza said approximately 15,000 bags of flour were delivered within 24 hours, enough for only 3% of households. Each bag can sustain an average family for just one week.

Aid agencies warn that Gaza needs over 500 aid trucks per day for several months to avert mass starvation.

Meanwhile, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported that thousands of trucks remain blocked since Israel imposed a total ban on aid in March, urging an immediate lifting of the blockade to prevent further humanitarian disaster.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed 10 additional starvation-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 111 fatalities from hunger and malnutrition.[]

