Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

WHO Urges Aid to Gaza as 22,000 Trucks Remain Blocked

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for an immediate and sustained flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, warning that lives are at risk as 22,000 aid trucks remain stranded at border crossings due to Israel’s blockade.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that the survival of Gaza’s population depends on direct access to essential supplies. Since August 1, WHO has managed to deliver 24 trucks carrying medicines and medical supplies to hospitals and clinics in Gaza.

The Gaza Media Office (GMO) accused Israel of deliberately engineering starvation by preventing aid from entering and demanded the immediate release of all trucks and the permanent reopening of all crossings.

Fuel shortages have crippled hospitals, forcing doctors to treat only the most critical cases. Egyptian media reported that two fuel trucks were preparing to enter Gaza, though their arrival remains unconfirmed.

Also Read: Hamas Agrees to Aid Delivery for Israeli Hostages Conditional on Gaza Humanitarian Corridors

Since the start of Israel’s US-backed genocide on October 7, 2023, more than 210,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, most of them women and children, with over 10,000 still missing. Starvation has claimed at least 175 lives, including 93 children.

GMO also rejected the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, launched in May, saying it aims to displace civilians and facilitate renewed occupation under the guise of aid distribution.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Surges to 60,839 as Israeli Genocide Persists

A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
News Channel

About Us