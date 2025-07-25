SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Starvation Death Toll in Gaza Climbs to 115 as Israeli Attacks Continue

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 15 hours ago

15 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – At least 115 Palestinians have died from starvation in Gaza since Israel launched its military campaign in October 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Thursday. Most of the deaths, including many children, occurred in recent weeks.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli attacks on Thursday killed 62 people across the enclave, including 19 who were seeking aid. Two more people died from malnutrition as hunger deepens.

Israel imposed a full blockade on Gaza in March and has allowed only limited aid since late May, triggering a severe humanitarian crisis and warnings of mass famine.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said families are “breaking down” under the hunger crisis.

“Parents are too hungry to care for their children,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini posted on X. “Those who reach UNRWA clinics lack the energy, food, or means to follow medical advice.”

The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) added that Israel has been preventing it from verifying aid at distribution centers.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Palestine

