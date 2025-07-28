6,000 Aid Trucks Stuck at Kerem Shalom Border Amid Gaza Blockade

Gaza, MINA – More than 6,000 aid trucks loaded with food and essential supplies remain stranded at the Kerem Shalom crossing, unable to enter Gaza due to Israeli restrictions, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Sunday.

“Entry of these trucks is still waiting for a green light to access Gaza,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told reporters, warning that airdrops remain highly inefficient.

He described the crisis as “man-made famine” and urged immediate political action. “Lift the blockade, open the gates, and allow access for those in need,” he said.

Lazzarini also dismissed allegations of aid diversion, citing recent reports confirming no systemic misuse of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)