UN Says No Aid Has Reached Gaza Due to Unsafe Access Route

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations confirmed that humanitarian aid has yet to reach civilians in Gaza this week due to security concerns along the only route approved by Israeli forces.

According to UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, although around 100 trucks carrying aid entered through the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) crossing in recent days, none of the supplies have been delivered to those in need.

“The goods were unloaded at the inspection point, but all remain stuck in the transit area,” Dujarric said during a press briefing on Wednesday, as reported by Xinhua.

He added that the route provided by Israeli military authorities is not considered safe. It passes through areas of active military operations and faces the risk of looting due to critical shortages after nearly three months of limited aid access.

The situation is worsened by the fact that 80% of Gaza is currently under evacuation orders or in zones of ongoing conflict, leaving humanitarian agencies struggling to find viable paths for distribution.

The UN’s humanitarian affairs office has called for more crossing points to be opened and for the inclusion of commercial goods such as hygiene supplies and fuel, which are still being denied entry.

Despite some approvals earlier this week, critical items have yet to reach civilians. Aid groups in Gaza are coordinating with local leaders to reduce the risk of looting and ensure safe distribution.

“As of early Wednesday morning, none of the aid has moved beyond the inspection zone, but we remain hopeful that distribution can begin once safe access is guaranteed,” Dujarric said.

The UN continues to urge all relevant parties to allow for secure, sustained humanitarian access to avert further suffering in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

