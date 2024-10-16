Martyr Shaaban Al-Dalo Burned Alive by Israeli Forces in North of Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Martyr Shaaban Ahmed Al-Dalo, a Palestinian man was burned alive by the Israeli occupation forces in his tent in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, north of Gaza.

According to Yemen Shabab, his death as a result of an Israeli drone bombing the tents of the displaced at dawn on Monday.

Al-Daloo (20 years old), displaced from Gaza City, raised his hand as he burned, in one of the darkest nights in Deir al-Balah since the beginning of the Israeli war of extermination on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, calling for help from those present, amidst the inability of everyone to approach, due to the intensity of the fire and the lack of equipment necessary to deal with the huge fire.

The flames devoured a large group of tents for the displaced inside the walls of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, burning 4 displaced Palestinians inside the hospital to death, including Shaaban and his mother, in addition to injuring more than 40 others with wounds and burns, according to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

On Monday morning, the displaced people inside the “Al-Aqsa Martyrs” Hospital woke up to the sounds of loud shelling and fires burning in the displaced people’s tents, which caused fear and terror among the patients, the displaced, the medical staff, and the journalists present at the site.

The Israeli army admitted to bombing tents for displaced people in the “Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital” under the pretext that there were militants affiliated with Hamas, which has repeatedly denied similar allegations by the Israeli army regarding its members using schools, hospitals, or civilian facilities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)