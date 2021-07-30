Israeli Naval Forces Detain Palestinian Fishermen in Gaza Shore

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation navy detained, Thursday morning two fishermen while working off the coast of the Gaza Strip.

“The navy of occupation arrested the fisherman Mohammed Abdul Razeq Bakr and his son Mahmoud, from the sea of the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, after their boat broke down at sea, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

The Palestinian fishermen are subjected to continuous harassment and aggression by the occupation naval forces. Ayyash further added that the occupation wants to bring down this profession, which employs thousands of fishermen by increasing the poverty among the fishermen.

Shooting at the fishermen while working is one of the constants of the occupation against them on an almost daily basis. Moreover, they prevent fishing equipment and supplies from entering through the Israeli-controlled crossings.

It’s worthy to note that around 4,000 fishermen work in Gaza, more than half of whom live below the poverty line. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)