SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Mobilizes Troops on All Fronts Ahead of Jewish Holidays

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli soldiers aim their weapons toward Palestinian protesters during clashes in Bethlehem.

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli army has placed its forces on high alert across all fronts as the Jewish New Year approaches, according to a military statement released on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The army announced the mobilization of dozens of combat battalions from various units currently in training or deployment. These troops have been assigned to carry out both “defensive and offensive missions” during the upcoming Jewish holidays.

The Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) is being observed from Monday through Wednesday, followed by Yom Kippur on October 1, and Sukkot beginning on October 6.

The heightened alert comes amid an ongoing and deadly military campaign in the Gaza Strip. Since October 2023, nearly 65,300 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been killed in Israeli attacks. The bombardment has devastated infrastructure, displaced hundreds of thousands, and led to severe humanitarian consequences.

Also Read: Abbas Commits to Elections Within a Year after End of Gaza War

In addition to Gaza, Israel has conducted military aggression in several regional countries. Strikes in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen have resulted in numerous casualties and widespread destruction.

In June, Israel engaged in a 12-day war with Iran. More recently, on September 9, an Israeli airstrike targeted a location in Qatar in a failed attempt to assassinate senior Hamas leaders.

Israel continues to occupy Palestinian territories as well as areas of Syria and Lebanon, maintaining a long-standing refusal to recognize a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital within the pre-1967 borders. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 20 Palestinians Across Gaza

TagEast Jerusalem Gaza offensive Hamas high alert Iran war Israeli army Israeli military operations Jewish holidays Lebanon strikes Middle East tensions occupation. Palestinian Casualties pre-1967 borders Qatar airstrike Regional Conflict rosh hashanah Sukkot Syria strikes troop mobilization Yemen attacks Yom Kippur

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

UN Chief Condemns Israeli Continued Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Mobilizes Troops on All Fronts Ahead of Jewish Holidays

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill at Least 20 Palestinians Across Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Ten Israeli Soldiers Injured in Humvee Crash Near Gaza City

  • 18 hours ago
International

UK, Canada, and Australia Officially Recognize the State of Palestine

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 23:05 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
Load More
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nine Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:35 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Faces Floods, Extreme Weather, and Geological Disasters Amid Seasonal Transition

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister: Islamic Tradition of Giving Could Lift 2 Million Out of Extreme Poverty

  • 19 hours ago
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 14:14 WIB
Europe

Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 17:03 WIB
International

UN’s Guterres: World Must Not Bend to Israel’s Pressure on Palestinian Statehood

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 22:29 WIB
Europe

Spain Bans Ships and Planes Carrying Weapons for Israel

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 19:57 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Visits Rempang Island, Prepares Follow-Up Health Program

  • 19 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us