Israeli Army Mobilizes Troops on All Fronts Ahead of Jewish Holidays

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli army has placed its forces on high alert across all fronts as the Jewish New Year approaches, according to a military statement released on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The army announced the mobilization of dozens of combat battalions from various units currently in training or deployment. These troops have been assigned to carry out both “defensive and offensive missions” during the upcoming Jewish holidays.

The Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) is being observed from Monday through Wednesday, followed by Yom Kippur on October 1, and Sukkot beginning on October 6.

The heightened alert comes amid an ongoing and deadly military campaign in the Gaza Strip. Since October 2023, nearly 65,300 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been killed in Israeli attacks. The bombardment has devastated infrastructure, displaced hundreds of thousands, and led to severe humanitarian consequences.

In addition to Gaza, Israel has conducted military aggression in several regional countries. Strikes in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen have resulted in numerous casualties and widespread destruction.

In June, Israel engaged in a 12-day war with Iran. More recently, on September 9, an Israeli airstrike targeted a location in Qatar in a failed attempt to assassinate senior Hamas leaders.

Israel continues to occupy Palestinian territories as well as areas of Syria and Lebanon, maintaining a long-standing refusal to recognize a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital within the pre-1967 borders. []

