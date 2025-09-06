SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Parliament Cuts Allowances for Electricity, Telephone, and Transportation

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) plans to cut a number of allowances and facilities for lawmakers, including electricity, telephone, intensive communication, and transportation allowances.

Deputy Speaker of the DPR RI, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, announced the decision following an evaluation of various subscription-based expenses that had been provided.

“DPR RI will reduce allowances and facilities for members of parliament after evaluating subscription costs, including electricity, telephone services, intensive communication, and transportation benefits,” Dasco said at a press conference at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, on Friday.

According to Dasco, the policy is an efficiency measure in managing the DPR’s budget while aligning it with real needs. The cuts are expected to reduce state spending and enhance public trust in parliament’s performance.

“This is part of the DPR’s effort to show its commitment to frugality and transparency in budget use,” he added.

The planned reduction in allowances and facilities will next be discussed further through the DPR’s internal mechanisms before being formally implemented.
Observers view the move as a positive signal amid public demands for the legislature to set an example in budget efficiency.

However, critics argue that efficiency should not only focus on lawmakers’ facilities but also on the effectiveness of parliament in carrying out its legislative, oversight, and budgeting functions.

The policy comes amid heightened public scrutiny of state spending, particularly on expenses deemed unrelated to the direct interests of the people. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Europe

Hind Rajab Foundation Files Complaint Against Israeli Officer in Greece

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 17:41 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Israel Seizes Over 112 Acres of Palestinian Land in West Bank for Settlement Expansion

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 11:58 WIB
Indonesia

House of Representatives Member Urges National Nutrition Agency to Verify Safety of Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 10:04 WIB
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Indonesia Meets Sabang Mayor to Support New Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • 17 hours ago

