Indonesian Parliament Cuts Allowances for Electricity, Telephone, and Transportation

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) plans to cut a number of allowances and facilities for lawmakers, including electricity, telephone, intensive communication, and transportation allowances.

Deputy Speaker of the DPR RI, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, announced the decision following an evaluation of various subscription-based expenses that had been provided.

“DPR RI will reduce allowances and facilities for members of parliament after evaluating subscription costs, including electricity, telephone services, intensive communication, and transportation benefits,” Dasco said at a press conference at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, on Friday.

According to Dasco, the policy is an efficiency measure in managing the DPR’s budget while aligning it with real needs. The cuts are expected to reduce state spending and enhance public trust in parliament’s performance.

Also Read: Habib Isa Al-Kaff Urges Parents to Follow Prophet’s Sunnah for Child Rearing

“This is part of the DPR’s effort to show its commitment to frugality and transparency in budget use,” he added.

The planned reduction in allowances and facilities will next be discussed further through the DPR’s internal mechanisms before being formally implemented.

Observers view the move as a positive signal amid public demands for the legislature to set an example in budget efficiency.

However, critics argue that efficiency should not only focus on lawmakers’ facilities but also on the effectiveness of parliament in carrying out its legislative, oversight, and budgeting functions.

The policy comes amid heightened public scrutiny of state spending, particularly on expenses deemed unrelated to the direct interests of the people. []

Also Read: Rare ‘Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse Visible Across Indonesia on September 7

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)