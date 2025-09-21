Indonesia Halal Watch Urges Government to Halt Imports of MBG Trays Suspected of Using Pork Fat

Jakarta, MINA – The controversy surrounding imported trays from China for the Free Nutritious Meals Program (MBG) is growing after allegations emerged that pork fat was used in their production process. Indonesia Halal Watch (IHW) is calling on the government to immediately stop importing these products to protect consumers and uphold national halal and food safety standards.

IHW Founder Ikhsan Abdullah stated that the issue cannot be taken lightly, as it concerns the halal status, consumer safety, and compliance with regulations. “In fiqh jurisprudence, according to the MUI fatwa, if a lawful substance is mixed with a forbidden one, the entire product becomes forbidden,” Ikhsan said in a statement received by MINA on Saturday.

An investigation by Indonesia Business Post (IBP) in the Chaoshan industrial area of Guangdong Province, China, found serious indications related to the production of food trays for the global market. The report revealed that 30-40 factories were allegedly producing food containers for Indonesia, with findings of counterfeit “Made in Indonesia” labels and fake Indonesian National Standard (SNI) logos.

Furthermore, the IBP report also uncovered the alleged use of Type 201 stainless steel, which is considered risky due to its high manganese content, making it unsafe for acidic foods. The investigation also highlighted the suspected use of pork fat or lard in the final production process for both Type 201 and 304 stainless steel.

Also Read: AWG Condemns US Veto, “A ‘Blood Signature’ on Lives Lost in Gaza”

Ikhsan, who also serves as Deputy Secretary-General of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and Katib Syuriyah of PBNU, emphasized that such products are unacceptable.

“The import of food trays from China clearly poses harm. The government must stop it immediately to ensure this issue doesn’t become prolonged,” he said.

IHW stressed that the success of the MBG program is not only determined by the nutritional quality of the food but also by ensuring that all supporting materials, including packaging and containers, are genuinely safe and halal. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Legislator Condemns Israeli Ground Invasion of Gaza