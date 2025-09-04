House of Representatives Member Urges National Nutrition Agency to Verify Safety of Free Lunch Trays

Jakarta, MINA – Neng Eem, a member of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Commission IX, has called on the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) to verify the safety of food trays used in the Free Nutritious Lunch Program. Her request comes after allegations that the trays may contain traces of pig oil.

“The allegation of pig oil content in these food containers is very disturbing,” Neng Eem said in a statement to reporters on Wednesday.

“BGN must investigate this from start to finish, from the ordering process to who gave the instructions and, most importantly, the safety of the materials used for the trays,” She adds.

She warned that if the allegations are not quickly disproven, public trust in the government’s priority program could be damaged. “If it’s proven to be true, strict sanctions must be imposed,” she added.

Neng Eem explained that the issue of halal compliance is a sensitive matter in Indonesia, which could spark public outrage. She emphasized that BGN must confirm whether the claims about the trays are false.

“A swift clarification is needed to ensure public trust in the Free Nutritious Lunch Program doesn’t collapse,” she stated.

With Indonesia’s majority Muslim population, Neng Eem noted that the issue of what is “halal” (permissible) and “haram” (forbidden) is a matter of principle. Without quick clarification, she fears many parents may prevent their children from eating food from the program.

Previously, BGN announced it would replace all “food trays” used for the program if the imported products from Chaoshan, China, are proven to contain pig oil. BGN head Dadan Hindayana stated that they are still examining all trays.

“Yes, of course, [they will all be replaced],” he said. “We have to check and re-check to see if it’s true or not. As of now, all [the trays] have already been used.”

He explained that the investigation into the alleged use of pig oil as a lubricant on the trays is ongoing and involves the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Industry, and the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM). []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

