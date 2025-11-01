SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Launches Palestine Solidarity Month 2025, Calls for Collective Humanitarian Effort to Rebuild Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia officially launched Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2025 at the House of Representatives (DPR RI) complex in Jakarta on Saturday (Nov 1), under the theme Rebuilding Gaza Together for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Independence of Palestine”.

The opening ceremony brought together national and international figures, including Mardani Ali Sera, Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the DPR RI; officials from Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chair of the Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Commission of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI); and Ustaz Zaitun Rasmin, Chairperson of Wahdah Islamiyah.

The event was also attended by ambassadors from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Palestinian humanitarian organizations, Palestinian students in Indonesia, and civil society representatives.

Chairperson of the BSP Committee, Nur Hadis, explained that November was selected due to its historical and diplomatic relevance, coinciding with the United Nations’ International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed annually on 29 November.

“We bear a moral and humanitarian responsibility to stand against all forms of oppression. Supporting Palestine is an integral part of our responsibility as Muslims and it must be carried out collectively,” Nur Hadis stated.

He further emphasized that Palestine Solidarity Month aims to amplify public awareness and mobilize coordinated action to support the Palestinian people, who continue to suffer under occupation, displacement, and blockade.

Through this initiative, organizers seek to promote a collective movement across Indonesia and the broader Muslim community worldwide, encompassing governmental, religious, and civil society cooperation, to help rebuild Gaza, advocate for Palestinian independence, and strive for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque from Israeli occupation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

