Indonesia Shuts Down Dozens of Kitchens Following Repeated MBG Poisoning Cases

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Food of the Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) program Illustration.

Jakarta, MINA – The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) has temporarily deactivated 56 Nutritional Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG). This action comes as a consequence of recurrent poisoning cases linked to the Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) program.

Nanik S. Deyang, Deputy Head of the BGN, emphasized that the agency will not tolerate issues concerning the safety of program beneficiaries.

“This temporary deactivation is part of a comprehensive evaluation process to prevent similar incidents from recurring. The safety of the public, especially the children receiving MBG, is the top priority,” Nanik S. Deyang stated when confirmed in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The deactivated MBG service kitchens include, among others, the SPPGs in Cipongkor Cijambu and Cipongkor Neglasari in West Bandung Regency, Cihampelas Mekarmukti in West Bandung Regency, and Tinangkung in the Banggai Islands (Central Sulawesi).

Nanik added that the dozens of deactivated SPPGs are currently awaiting the results of laboratory tests being conducted by the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM).

She noted that the test results will form the basis for determining further steps, which could include improvements, strengthening supervision, or imposing sanctions on partner organizers found to be negligent.

“BGN is fully committed to ensuring that similar incidents do not happen again. Through enhanced oversight measures, we hope to maintain public trust in the MBG Program,” she concluded.

Previously, President Prabowo Subianto ordered that MBG kitchens managed by SPPGs must possess test kits to examine the food they produce before it is distributed to schools, toddlers, and pregnant women. The mandatory use of these test kits is now part of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that all SPPGs must follow to prevent a recurrence of poisoning cases. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

