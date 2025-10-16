SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 400 Students in Yogyakarta Suspected of Food Poisoning After Free Meal Program

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 16 hours ago

16 hours ago

10 Views

Free Nutritious Meal Program (MBG) (photo: INDONESIA.GO.ID)

Yogyakarta, MINA — More than 400 students at yogyakarta/">SMA Negeri 1 Yogyakarta, also known as SMA 1 Teladan, are suspected of suffering food poisoning after consuming meals provided through the government’s Makan Bergizi Gratis (Free Nutritious Meal) program on Wednesday.

According to local reports, 426 students out of a total enrollment of 972 developed symptoms such as stomach pain and diarrhea. On the following day, 33 students were absent from school due to more severe conditions.

Ngadiya, the school’s principal, said that most complaints from students focused on the chicken dish served that day. Investigations suggest that the chicken may have been prepared too early after one of the cooks fell ill, leading to long storage before consumption. The dish, which was also cooked alongside meals intended for elementary schools, may have been left out for an extended period, raising the risk of bacterial contamination.

In response, Yogyakarta city officials temporarily closed the Satuan Pelayanan Pemenuhan Gizi (SPPG) kitchen in Wirobrajan, where the meals were prepared. Samples of the food have been sent to the Regional Health Laboratory for testing.

Also Read: Seven New Disasters Hit Indonesia, BNPB Warns of Extreme Weather

The kitchen operators have admitted to procedural lapses and pledged to cover medical expenses for affected students.

The Yogyakarta Education Office announced plans to meet with SPPG operators to review food preparation procedures. Authorities have recommended that high school meals be cooked separately and closer to mealtime, rather than prepared simultaneously with those for younger students.

Officials also warned that sanctions may be imposed if the investigation confirms violations of food safety protocols. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Extreme Heatwave Hits Indonesia — Here’s What’s Causing It

Tagchicken contamination Education food poisoning Food safety Free Nutritious Meal kitchen closure MBG public health Regional Health Laboratory school health school kitchen SMA Negeri 1 Yogyakarta SPPG Wirobrajan student illness Yogyakarta

