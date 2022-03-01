Indonesia Asks UN to Pay Attention to Humanitarian Interests in Ukraine Crisis

New York, MINA – Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations in New York, United States Arrmanatha Nasir asked all UN member countries to pay attention to humanitarian interests in Ukraine, which is currently experiencing a crisis due to the Russian military attack.

“Our actions at the UN General Assembly must contribute to the greater humanitarian interest,” said Tata, Arrmanatha Nasir’s nickname at the UN emergency special session on Ukraine, at UN Headquarters, New York on Monday.

Tata said the situation in Ukraine had harmed the peace order in Eastern Europe. It was emphasized that military action in Ukraine is unacceptable.

“Military actions in Ukraine risk the lives of civilians and threaten regional and global peace and stability,” said Ambassador Tata.

For this reason, Indonesia urges that peace be immediately restored in Ukraine. In this context, Indonesia encourages all parties to ensure a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy.

“All parties must respect the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Tata.

Tata reminded, in a war situation, civil society will bear the biggest impact. In this context, two things are emphasized. First, so that all civilians in need can have access to humanitarian assistance. Second, so that civil society who want to leave Ukraine, be given safe passage.

“I ask all parties to ensure safe passage to civil society, especially the presence of Indonesian citizens in Ukraine in the evacuation process,” he said.

Tata emphasized that conflict and tension did not benefit anyone. For this reason, he invited members of the UN General Assembly to focus on efforts to bring peace in Ukraine.

This time the UN General Assembly emergency special session meeting was held at the request of the 11 member countries of the UN Security Council. This was done because the member states felt that the UN Security Council failed to discuss and take action regarding the situation in Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis being discussed at the United Nations, Indonesia has been actively pushing for dialogue and diplomacy. On various occasions, Indonesia has proactively approached key countries, including members of the UN Security Council, to ensure a constructive UN response to the ongoing crisis.

Realizing that it is difficult to reach consensus at the UN Security Council, Indonesia seeks to bridge the creation of constructive resolutions, and is part of a small group of resolution makers at the UN General Assembly regarding the aggression in Ukraine.

Indonesia plays an active role in pushing for resolutions to contain the aspirations of all parties in a balanced manner in order to prevent divisions in the UN General Assembly.

Indonesia encourages the publication of urges for peaceful dialogue, protection of civilians and references related to safe passage, as well as access to humanitarian assistance.

The meeting is an emergency special session proposed by the UN Security Council. The UN General Assembly emergency meeting proposed by the UN Security Council was last held 40 years ago regarding the Occupied Arab Territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)