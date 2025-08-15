Hundreds of Organizations Condemn Israel for Using Aid as a Weapon

Gaza, MINA – Over 100 aid organizations are accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon by obstructing the entry of life-saving supplies into Gaza. The groups claim that significant amounts of aid are stranded in warehouses while more Palestinians face starvation.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, organizations including Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam said aid trucks are piling up at Gaza’s border due to an Israeli blockade. They allege that Israel is using new regulations to deny entry to food, medicine, water, and temporary shelter.

“While Israeli authorities claim there are no limits on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, most major international NGOs have not been able to send a single truck of life-saving supplies since March 2,” the statement said.

The organizations added, “Instead of clearing the growing backlog, Israeli authorities are denying dozens of NGOs’ requests to send in life-saving goods, claiming that these organizations are ‘not authorized to deliver aid.'”

Also Read: Spain Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion

Aid groups that have worked in Gaza for decades are now being told by Israel that they are not “authorized” to deliver aid due to new “registration rules,” which include so-called “security” screenings. The organizations reported that hospitals in Gaza are running low on basic supplies, and children, the elderly, and disabled people are dying from preventable starvation.

The more than 100 aid groups are calling for international pressure on Israel to end the “weaponization of aid,” lift bureaucratic barriers, and allow unconditional humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam’s Policy Lead, stated that her organization has over $2.5 million worth of humanitarian supplies that have been denied entry into Gaza by Israel.

Aitor Zabalgogeazkoa, MSF’s emergency coordinator in Gaza, claimed that the aid restrictions are part of a controversial US and Israeli-backed military aid distribution led by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Also Read: Nearly 1.5 Million Afghans Forced to Return from Neighboring Countries

Since May, at least 859 starving Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and American mercenaries while seeking food near or at GHF distribution sites.

This collective condemnation comes as two of the three starvation thresholds for food consumption have been breached in most of Gaza. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), acute malnutrition rates in Gaza City confirm repeated warnings from aid agencies.

UNICEF has warned that Gaza faces a serious risk of famine, with one in three people going without food for days. More than 100 humanitarian organizations, including Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), and Oxfam, warned that “mass starvation” is spreading in Gaza, while their colleagues in the enclave are also growing thin from hunger.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Gaza City the “worst-hit” area in the Gaza Strip for malnutrition, with nearly one in five children under five now suffering from acute malnutrition.

Also Read: OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Remarks

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned that thousands of Palestinians in Gaza are “on the verge of a hunger catastrophe,” with one in three people in the enclave going days without food. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Flash Floods Hit Kashmir, 20 Killed