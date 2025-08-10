SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

House Commission X: Revision of National Education System Law to Define 20% Education Allocation

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Mardani Ali Sera, reading the Jakarta Declaration during the closing of the 19th PUIC Conference at the Nusantara Building, Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday (May 15, 2025). (Photo: Jaka/vel/Parlementaria)

Jakarta, MINA – The revision of the National Education System Law (UU Sisdiknas) will redefine how the 20% education budget from the state and regional budgets should be allocated to basic, secondary, and higher education, according to Hetifah Sjaifudian, Chair of House Commission X and a member of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI).

“This will be discussed in the revision of the National Education System Law. Commission X will follow up on this with a revision of the law, which is already more than two decades old. One of the things it will regulate is this budget,” Hetifah said in a statement received in Jakarta on Sunday.

She made the remarks during a discussion titled “Redefining the Education Budget to Realize the Constitutional Mandate Towards Golden Indonesia 2045” at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta on Friday.

Hetifah emphasized that if the budget for civil service education is taken from the 20% education budget and not separated, then basic, secondary, and higher education will not be maximized. “We also want to ensure that the distribution of this 20% education budget is transparent and in accordance with its purpose, effective, well-targeted, and also timely,” she said.

Also Read: 153 Students Pass Selection for 2025 Indonesia Zakat Scholarship

She noted that the 20% education budget allocation is currently spread across dozens of ministries and institutions. “Now, which ministry is really in charge of education? It turns out it’s not just the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, not just the Ministry of Higher Education,” she said. She continued, “So there are dozens of ministries and institutions that are using these education funds, including for civil service education.”

MPR member Melchias Markus Mekeng also asserted that the 20% education budget allocation should not be for civil service education but for basic, secondary, and higher education. He stated that of the 2025 education budget of Rp724 trillion, Rp91.4 trillion is allocated for basic, secondary, and higher education for 64 million people, while Rp104 trillion is allocated for civil service education for 13,000 people. “Is this fair? 64 million people only get Rp91.4 trillion, (while) 13,000 people get a civil service budget of Rp104 trillion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Setara Institute Chairman Hendardi believes it is unfair that the budget allocated for basic, secondary, and higher education is so disproportionate to the allocation for civil service education. “Moreover, according to the law, civil service education funding should not be taken from the 20% education budget,” he said.

He gave the example of the TNI (Indonesian National Armed Forces) and Polri (Indonesian National Police), which fund their civil service education independently and do not take from the 20% education budget but are financed by their respective institutions. “That’s what should be done. So, it shouldn’t be as if some people get a privilege, already getting schooling and then also a workplace. This is not fair,” he said.

Also Read: Indonesia Sends 225 Young Muslim Preachers to Remote Regions

He even suggested that using the 20% education budget for civil service education could be considered a form of legal violation, and therefore, it would be reasonable for people to file a lawsuit regarding the distribution of the education budget. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Urged to Pass Indigenous Peoples Bill to Protect Forests and Food Security

TagIndonesian Education

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

House Commission X: Revision of National Education System Law to Define 20% Education Allocation

  • 2 hours ago
Education

“Snakes and Ladders of Religious Moderation” by Students of Islamic Institute in Kudus

  • Tuesday, 21 September 2021 - 16:28 WIB
Education

Bimo Sasongko: It is Important to Produce Muslim Scholars in the Modern Era

  • Sunday, 27 September 2020 - 07:35 WIB
Education

Facilitate Lecturers to Obtain PhD, Education Ministry Holds Online Talent Scouting

  • Monday, 27 July 2020 - 22:20 WIB
Education

Indonesian Madrasas Apply New Curriculum for Islamic Religious Education and Arabic

  • Saturday, 11 July 2020 - 09:21 WIB
Education

Education Ministry to Involve Foreign Countries in Developing Education in Indonesia

  • Friday, 14 February 2020 - 16:35 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Slovenia Bans Imports from Israeli Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 07:32 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Israeli Illegal Settler Attack on Gaza-Bound Aid Trucks

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya Stranded on Border Island After Being Expelled by Arakan Army

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 21:51 WIB
Israel Continues Targeting School in Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Over 500 Schools Sheltering Displaced Bombed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Indonesia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir (photo: Website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Indonesia

Seven Civilians Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • Saturday, 9 August 2025 - 14:17 WIB
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 13:04 WIB
Palestine

WHO Urges Aid to Gaza as 22,000 Trucks Remain Blocked

  • Monday, 4 August 2025 - 12:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us