Hamas Welcomes Houthis Attack on Israel

Gaza, MINA – Hamas, the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement, said praised the Houthis for their missile attack and said Israel “will not enjoy security” unless it ends its war in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

A statement by the group said it considers the missile attack a “natural response to the Zionist entity’s aggression against our Palestinian people”.

“We affirm that the Zionist enemy will not enjoy security unless it ceases its brutal aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip,” the group said in the statement.

The Houthi group, also known as Ansar Allah (supporters of God), controls most parts of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.

It has been attacking Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the Bab al-Mandeb strait, since November in what it says is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians and against Israel’s continuing war on Gaza.

This has forced shipping firms to reroute vessels to longer and more expensive journeys around Southern Africa.

A United States-led military coalition has been bombing Houthi targets since January, but the Yemeni group has continued its attacks.

The group has also fired drones and missiles from across the Red Sea towards Eilat, a southern Israeli port city.

In June, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said it had launched two joint military operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against ships at Israel’s Haifa port.

In July, Houthis in Yemen fired a long-range drone at Tel Aviv, killing one man and wounding four others.

Israel subsequently carried out a major air strike on Houthi military targets near Yemen’s Hodeidah port, killing at least three people and wounding 87. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)