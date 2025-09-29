SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Missile From Yemen Forces Temporary Shutdown of Israel’s Main Airport

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views

Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel temporarily halted operations at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday following a missile attack launched from Yemen, according to local media reports.

The strike, claimed by Yemen’s Houthi group, led to the suspension of both takeoffs and landings, affecting several flights operated by Israeli airlines El Al, Israir, and Arkia. Air-raid sirens were triggered across multiple areas, including the densely populated Greater Tel Aviv region and the Southern Coastal Plain.

Israel’s military confirmed the interception of the missile, which the Houthis claimed was a hypersonic ballistic missile with multiple warheads. The group also stated that drones targeted two critical Israeli sites in the southern city of Eilat.

The missile strike followed Israeli airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, just three days earlier. Those strikes reportedly killed at least eight people and wounded over 140.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kidnap Over 20 Palestinians at Ramallah Checkpoints

Tensions between Israel and the Houthis have escalated in recent months amid Israel’s ongoing military aggression in Gaza, where over 66,000 people have been killed since October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Tanks Shell and Besiege Al-Helou Hospital in Gaza City

