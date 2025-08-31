SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Government Moves Meetings to ‘Secret Location’ After Yemen Assassination

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Israeli Cabinet (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel has relocated two scheduled government meetings to a “secret and fortified location” following an Israeli airstrike that killed the Houthi premier and several ministers in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, Israeli media reported Sunday.

The Houthi group confirmed Saturday that Prime Minister Ahmed Ghalib Al-Rahawi and multiple ministers were killed in Thursday’s Israeli strike.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, both the regular government meeting and a Security Cabinet session were moved to the undisclosed venue, with ministers notified shortly before convening.

The meetings are expected to cover several pressing issues, including increased security funding, developments in Gaza, potential international recognition of a Palestinian state, and security concerns in Lebanon and Syria.

Israeli media also reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Security Cabinet are focusing discussions solely on a comprehensive deal for the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas. This move comes after mediators presented a partial deal closely aligned with Israel’s prior conditions, which Netanyahu rejected.

Hamas has stated its willingness to release all hostages in exchange for an end to the war, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners. However, Netanyahu has insisted on additional conditions while pursuing plans to reoccupy Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

About Us