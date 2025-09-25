19 Injured as Drone from Yemen Hits Israeli City of Eilat

Tel Aviv, MINA – At least 19 people were injured on Wednesday when a drone launched from Yemen struck a tourism area in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, according to medical sources.

Israel’s national ambulance service, Magen David Adom (MDA), reported that two of the victims were seriously injured in the blast. The drone reportedly hit near the Mall Hayam shopping center, a popular destination for tourists in the Red Sea coastal city.

The Israeli occupation military confirmed that the drone was launched from Yemeni territory but did not provide additional information regarding the attack or those responsible. As of now, Yemen’s Houthi group has not issued a statement claiming responsibility.

The incident comes amid growing regional tensions. Just days before, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Sabeen Square in Sanaa, Yemen, protesting Israeli aggression in Gaza and Yemen. []

Also Read: Gaza Now Has Highest Number of Child Amputees in the World: UNRWA

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)