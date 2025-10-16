Houthi Chief of Staff Killed in US–Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen

Sana’a, MINA – The Houthi group confirmed on Thursday that its chief of staff, Major General Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, was killed in US–Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the Houthis said al-Ghamari was killed alongside his 13-year-old son and several of his colleagues. The group, however, did not disclose the exact date of his death.

According to Israeli military sources cited by The Times of Israel, al-Ghamari was killed on August 28 in an airstrike targeting the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, which also killed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi and several ministers. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Tel Aviv would continue to take “similar action against any threat in the future.”

The Houthis said they had conducted 758 attacks against Israel since November 2023 in response to Israel’s ongoing military aggression in the Gaza Strip. The attacks mark an escalation in the regional conflict that has expanded beyond Gaza into the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula.

Tensions between the Houthis and Israel have intensified over recent months amid the war in Gaza, where nearly 68,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. A ceasefire agreement came into effect in Gaza on Friday, though regional instability remains high.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

