SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Houthi Chief of Staff Killed in US–Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen

sajadi Editor : Widi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

8 Views

(Foto:Gulf News)

Sana’a, MINA – The Houthi group confirmed on Thursday that its chief of staff, Major General Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, was killed in US–Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the Houthis said al-Ghamari was killed alongside his 13-year-old son and several of his colleagues. The group, however, did not disclose the exact date of his death.

According to Israeli military sources cited by The Times of Israel, al-Ghamari was killed on August 28 in an airstrike targeting the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, which also killed Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi and several ministers. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Tel Aviv would continue to take “similar action against any threat in the future.”

The Houthis said they had conducted 758 attacks against Israel since November 2023 in response to Israel’s ongoing military aggression in the Gaza Strip. The attacks mark an escalation in the regional conflict that has expanded beyond Gaza into the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula.

Also Read: Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to 48-Hour Border Ceasefire after Deadly Clashes

Tensions between the Houthis and Israel have intensified over recent months amid the war in Gaza, where nearly 68,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. A ceasefire agreement came into effect in Gaza on Friday, though regional instability remains high.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Greta Thunberg Describes Five Days of Abuse in Israeli Custody

TagAhmed Ghaleb Nasser Al-Rahawi airstrike ceasefire conflict Gaza houthi Israel Israel Katz Middle East Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari regional tensions United States War in Gaza Yemen

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

  • 5 hours ago
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

  • 7 hours ago
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Court Extends Detention of Abu Safiya for Six Months

  • 8 hours ago
International

Houthi Chief of Staff Killed in US–Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • 16 hours ago
Load More
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

President Prabowo Attends Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Supports Gaza Peace Efforts

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Asia

Afghan FM: Afghanistan Has Good Relations with All Neighbors, Except One

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 18:30 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto Launches Expanded National Operation Against Illegal Mining

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • 16 hours ago
International

Houthi Chief of Staff Killed in US–Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen

  • 14 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us