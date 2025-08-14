Israel Intercepts Houthi Hypersonic Missile Targeting Ben Gurion Airport

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel announced early Thursday that its air defense systems intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, reportedly aimed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

According to a military statement as cited by Anadolu Agency, the missile was intercepted without the activation of air-raid sirens.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi group confirmed it had targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile, claiming the strike disrupted air traffic at the airport.

The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Israel since Israeli forces resumed operations in the Gaza Strip in March, following a two-month fragile ceasefire.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in what they describe as support for Palestinians in Gaza. The enclave has suffered more than 61,700 deaths since October 2023 in what international bodies have described as an Israeli genocide. []

