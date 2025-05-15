Hajj Pilgrims Face Extreme Heat on Journey from Madinah to Makkah

Makkah, MINA – Hajj pilgrims traveling from Madinah to Makkah are facing extreme heat and arid conditions, as weather forecasts report dangerously high temperatures along the route.

According to The Weather Channel, temperatures in Makkah had already reached 39°C (102°F) by 9:09 a.m. local time and are expected to climb to 45°C (113°F) by midday. Wind speeds are at 19 km/h, with humidity levels dropping to a mere 11%. The UV index is marked at level 5 out of 11, indicating a high risk of sunburn and heat-related health concerns.

Madinah is experiencing similarly intense conditions. The morning temperature there was recorded at 34°C (93°F), with highs predicted to reach 41°C (106°F). Wind speeds have risen to 23 km/h, and humidity is slightly higher at 14%, though still low. Clear skies with no rainfall are forecast, and UV exposure levels remain elevated.

Health officials are particularly concerned about elderly pilgrims and other vulnerable groups, who face greater risks of dehydration and heat exhaustion under such conditions.

Despite the weather challenges, the transfer of pilgrims to Makkah is proceeding as scheduled. Each group stops at the Bir Ali station to perform the miqat, marking the formal intention to begin Hajj, before continuing to Makkah to complete the umrah, the first ritual of the pilgrimage.

Hajj authorities continue to emphasize the importance of sun safety, urging pilgrims to stay hydrated, wear appropriate sun protection, and avoid direct sunlight as much as possible.

While the physical demands are significant, pilgrims remain spiritually motivated and focused as they move closer to the sacred rituals that define the peak of the Hajj journey.[]

