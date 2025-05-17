Saudi Ministry of Health Launches Multilingual Hajj Awareness Kit

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has introduced a comprehensive awareness kit in eight languages to assist pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj season, according to the Saudi Press Agency on Friday.

The kit is available in Arabic, English, French, Urdu, Persian, Indonesian, Malay, and Turkish, aiming to effectively communicate essential health guidelines to pilgrims from around the world.

Among the primary topics covered are precautions against heat exhaustion, with recommendations such as using umbrellas and maintaining proper hydration. The awareness materials are available in various formats including videos, social media content, and printable resources.

The ministry also emphasized the importance of vaccination before arriving for Hajj. Required immunizations include those against meningococcal meningitis, COVID-19, poliomyelitis, and yellow fever, depending on the pilgrim’s country of origin. Additionally, the ministry advised updating vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, measles, chickenpox, and mumps.

Pilgrims with chronic health conditions are urged to bring medical documentation and sufficient medication in its original packaging. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

