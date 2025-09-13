Foreign Ministry Ensures Indonesian Citizens in Nepal Are Safe

Jakarta, MINA – The Director of Indonesian Citizen Protection at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Judha Nugraha, has confirmed that all Indonesian citizens in Nepal are safe following the recent unrest in the country.

“We can report that since the riots began in Nepal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been coordinating intensely with the Indonesian Embassy in Dhaka. When the unrest occurred, they immediately took protective measures,” Judha said when met at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday.

Judha explained that during the unrest in Nepal, a total of 134 Indonesian citizens were in the country. This group comprised 56 residents and 78 short-term visitors, including those attending international conferences and tourists.

When the riots broke out, the embassy immediately began collecting data on the citizens and working to repatriate them using commercial flights.

According to data from Judha, 18 Indonesian citizens were repatriated on September 11, 2025.

“Then on September 12, there were 22 people, and today at 1:00 p.m. Kathmandu time and later tonight, 17 more will return. This brings the total number of citizens we have been able to repatriate as of today, September 13, to 57,” Judha said.

“Tomorrow, 17 people will return, and on the 15th, two people, and on the 18th, another two people,” Judha added.

With this schedule, all Indonesian citizens are expected to be back in Indonesia by September 18, 2025.

Judha also confirmed that the Indonesian Embassy in Nepal continues to monitor citizens who chose not to return to Indonesia because they have family in Nepal. “The embassy will take protective action if the unrest escalates. However, we see that the situation as of today is no longer chaotic, and the airport has been open for a few days,” he explained.

Judha hopes that the situation in Nepal will become conducive as soon as possible to ensure the safety of Indonesian citizens in the country. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

