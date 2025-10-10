Indonesia Ready to Support Gaza Reconstruction After Hamas-Israel Ceasefire

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia has welcomed the achievement of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip and expressed its readiness to support the reconstruction process in the territory, which has been severely devastated by Zionist aggression.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu RI), Indonesia views the first phase of the ceasefire as an important step toward permanently halting the violence in Gaza.

“It is hoped that access for humanitarian aid will be immediately and widely opened, and Indonesia is ready to actively participate in supporting the Gaza reconstruction process,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a written statement on its social media platform X, monitored in Jakarta on Friday.

Following the achievement of the ceasefire, Indonesia stressed the importance of every point of the agreement being implemented by all parties in good faith.

Indonesia is also encouraging the international community to use this ceasefire momentum to revive the peace process in Palestine and efforts to implement the two-state solution based on international agreements.

This positive step, the Ministry said, must culminate in the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state in accordance with agreed-upon international resolutions and law.

The Indonesian Government also expressed its appreciation to the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey for their role as mediators in the efforts to achieve this ceasefire to end the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

Previously, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the Palestinian struggle group Hamas and Zionist Israel had signed the first stage of the US-proposed Gaza deal.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)