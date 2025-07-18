SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Erdogan Condemns Israeli Strikes on Syria

sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

5 Views

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Syria, warning they could trigger a broader regional conflict.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Syria’s unity, according to TRT Global.

He reiterated his firm opposition to any attempts aimed at dividing Syria.

“Israel has used the Druze community as a pretext to strike its neighboring country, Syria, over the past two days,” Erdogan stated.

Also Read: Over 80 UK Lawmakers Call for Sanctions on Israel

He further emphasized, “The greatest threat in the region today is Israeli aggression. If this monster is not stopped now, it will set the region and the world on fire.”

Erdogan also cautioned regional actors against aligning themselves with Israel, warning that such alliances would eventually backfire.

“Those who fall into Israel’s trap will sooner or later realize they have made a fatal miscalculation,” he said.

In a phone call with Syrian official Al-Sharaa, Erdogan condemned Israel’s attacks and reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Syria.

Also Read: UN Secretary General Slams Israeli Strike on Church in Gaza

“A stable Syria means stability for all neighboring countries. Otherwise, everyone will bear the consequences,” he added.

“We are closely monitoring developments in Syria, maintaining open communication with our partners, and will continue to do so,” Erdogan concluded.

His remarks come amid growing international concern over Israel’s recent military actions in southern Syria, particularly in Druze populated areas. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Senator Reintroduces Bill to Designate Ikhwanul Muslimin as Terrorist Group

Tagcrisis in Syria Erdogan

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Erdogan Condemns Israeli Strikes on Syria

  • 7 hours ago
International

Gulf States and Muslim World League Condemn Israeli Airstrikes on Syria

  • 22 hours ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a meeting on Friday, July 4, 2025 on the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Turkish and Iranian Presidents Meet in Azerbaijan

  • Saturday, 5 July 2025 - 13:11 WIB
International

Israel’s Reckless Action is Unacceptable: Erdogan

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2025 - 20:09 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Considers Lifting US Sanctions on Syria for ‘Fresh Start’

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 10:31 WIB
International

Syrian President and His Family Arrive in Moscow

  • Monday, 9 December 2024 - 05:43 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Pacu Jalur Festival Officially Included in KEN 2025, Ready to Go Global

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Hague Group Agrees to Halt Arms Trade and Ban Israeli Vessels

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:56 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:09 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
KSPI President Said Iqbal (photo: KSPI)
Indonesia

Indonesian Labor Union Warns of Mass Layoffs Amid US Trade Deal

  • 11 hours ago
International

Syria Requests UN Emergency Meeting Over Israeli Strikes

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Articles

Boycotting Israeli-Affiliated Products: A Moral Stance and a Form of Supporting Justice

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 17:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us