Erdogan Condemns Israeli Strikes on Syria

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Syria, warning they could trigger a broader regional conflict.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Thursday, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Syria’s unity, according to TRT Global.

He reiterated his firm opposition to any attempts aimed at dividing Syria.

“Israel has used the Druze community as a pretext to strike its neighboring country, Syria, over the past two days,” Erdogan stated.

He further emphasized, “The greatest threat in the region today is Israeli aggression. If this monster is not stopped now, it will set the region and the world on fire.”

Erdogan also cautioned regional actors against aligning themselves with Israel, warning that such alliances would eventually backfire.

“Those who fall into Israel’s trap will sooner or later realize they have made a fatal miscalculation,” he said.

In a phone call with Syrian official Al-Sharaa, Erdogan condemned Israel’s attacks and reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Syria.

“A stable Syria means stability for all neighboring countries. Otherwise, everyone will bear the consequences,” he added.

“We are closely monitoring developments in Syria, maintaining open communication with our partners, and will continue to do so,” Erdogan concluded.

His remarks come amid growing international concern over Israel’s recent military actions in southern Syria, particularly in Druze populated areas. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

