Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gulf States and Muslim World League Condemn Israeli Airstrikes on Syria

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Riyadh, MINA – The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Muslim World League (MWL) strongly condemned Israel’s latest airstrikes on Syrian territory.

In a statement issued shortly after the attack on Wednesday, GCC Secretary General Jassem Albudaiwi described the Israeli strikes as a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and a breach of international law and norms.

Albudaiwi warned that such aggression poses a serious threat to regional stability and represents an irresponsible escalation that disregards international efforts to secure peace in Syria and the broader region.

He called on the international community to assume its responsibility by stopping these violations, holding the perpetrators accountable, and protecting the Syrian people in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

Also Read: Indonesia Condemns Israeli Strikes on Syria, Decries Violation of Sovereignty

Separately, the Muslim World League (MWL) reaffirmed its solidarity with the Syrian government and people in the face of threats to their security, unity, and sovereignty.

In a statement from its Secretariat General, the MWL expressed support for Syria’s efforts to restore civil peace, uphold the rule of law, and protect all segments of society.

The MWL also condemned Israel’s repeated violations of international law through ongoing acts of aggression against Syrian territory.

According to Syrian media reports, the Israeli airstrike targeting the General Staff Headquarters at the Presidential Palace in Damascus caused significant damage.

Also Read: Syrian President Al Sharaa Declares Readiness for Open War with Israel

The Syrian Ministry of Health reported that 13 people were injured in the attack.

Another Israeli airstrike reportedly struck Sweida province in southern Syria, killing three senior Syrian military and security officers and injuring several civilians. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo Clarifies Worker Entry Rumors, Urges Citizens to Uphold Nation’s Image

