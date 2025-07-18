SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Distances Itself from Israeli Strikes in Syria, Urges Ceasefire

sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

4 Views

Washington, MINA – The United States on Thursday, stated it does not support recent Israeli military strikes in Syria, calling for a lasting ceasefire and de-escalation between Israel and Syria.

“The United States does not support recent Israeli strikes,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters during a daily press briefing, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“We are diplomatically engaged with Israel and Syria at the highest levels, both to address the current crisis and to achieve a lasting agreement between the two sovereign nations,” Bruce said.

While the spokesperson noted that “further investigation” is needed to determine how the current violence began, she observed that “discussions have created a dynamic where the Syrian side has pulled back. Israel has not proceeded. It has ceased.”

“The fighting continues,” she added, describing the recent escalation as a result of “rivalries between Druze and Bedouin.”

Over the past 48 hours, Washington has led diplomatic efforts to push for “real de-escalation and peace,” she stated, adding that the US has reached an agreement with the involved parties on “specific steps” to end the clashes.

“This requires all parties to uphold the commitments they have made, and this is what we fully expect of them,” the spokesperson emphasized.

“We are actively engaging all constituencies in Syria to navigate towards calm and sustained discussions about integration and a stable, more prosperous future for all Syrians,” she added. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagcrisis in Syria Israeli attack on Syria US Support for Israel

