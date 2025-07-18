SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Netanyahu Delays Corruption Trial Again, Cites Syria Strikes

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-stalled corruption trial has been postponed once more this week, the Times of Israel reported.

This time, the trial was delayed due to Israel’s bombing of Syria, marking the latest escalation in a regional military campaign widely seen as an attempt to distract from mounting legal troubles and domestic unrest, MEMO reported on Friday.

The Tel Aviv District Court announced the suspension of Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony on Wednesday, just hours after Israeli missiles struck Damascus, hitting the Syrian Ministry of Defense and areas around the Presidential Palace. At least one person was reportedly killed and 18 injured in the attacks, which also damaged civilian infrastructure.

The bombing followed Israeli threats to intervene in clashes between Syrian government forces and Druze fighters in Suwayda. This marks a sharp escalation in regional hostilities, with Syria becoming the third country bombed by Israel in just 24 hours, following recent strikes in Lebanon and Iran.

Also Read: Israel Destroy over 88% of Gaza Strip Since October 2023

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the operation, stating on social media: “The warning in Damascus is over, now the heavy blow will come.”

Observers were quick to highlight the timing. Netanyahu, who faces three counts of bribery and fraud among other charges, has been repeatedly accused of prolonging Israel’s genocide in Gaza and orchestrating regional escalations as political pretexts.

The Israeli Prime Minister is also wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, which has issued an international arrest warrant.

Syria, under the interim leadership of President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, has repeatedly sought to avoid direct confrontation with Israel. However, these peace gestures appear to offer no protection, as Damascus continues to be targeted.[Shibgho]

Also Read: Israeli Army Orders Evacuation of Northern Gaza Neighborhoods Amid Intensified Attacks

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

