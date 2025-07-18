Israeli Opposition Condemns Damascus Strikes as Reckless

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli opposition leader and Yesh Atid Party Chairman, Yair Lapid has condemned the airstrikes launched by Israel against the Syrian capital, Damascus, calling them a “reckless act” that does not align with strategic interests.

“Attacking the Presidential Palace in Damascus only weakens the Syrian regime and does not help our strategic goals,” Lapid stated in an interview with Israeli public broadcaster KAN on Thursday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

According to Lapid, such actions suggest that Israel is behaving as if international law does not apply to them. “This is reckless behavior. The Middle East sees it and realizes that we are acting without regard for the law,” he added.

Lapid also expressed concern that the strikes could disrupt stabilization efforts being undertaken by the United States and Europe in Syria. He denounced actions that, in his view, weaken the Syrian state amidst ongoing diplomatic processes.

At least three people were killed and dozens more wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes in Damascus on Wednesday.

The Israeli government claimed the attacks were aimed at protecting the Druze community in Syria. However, the majority of Druze leaders in Syria rejected this claim. In a joint statement, they affirmed their rejection of foreign interference and declared their commitment to a united Syria, opposing any form of territorial division or secession efforts.

On the same day, the Syrian Ministry of home Affairs also confirmed a new ceasefire agreement had been reached in Suwayda, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups in the southern province that killed at least 30 people. The agreement stipulates the full reintegration of the Suwayda region under central government control. [Shibgho]

