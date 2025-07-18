SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Opposition Condemns Damascus Strikes as Reckless

sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

3 Views

(Photo: MEMO)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli opposition leader and Yesh Atid Party Chairman, Yair Lapid has condemned the airstrikes launched by Israel against the Syrian capital, Damascus, calling them a “reckless act” that does not align with strategic interests.

“Attacking the Presidential Palace in Damascus only weakens the Syrian regime and does not help our strategic goals,” Lapid stated in an interview with Israeli public broadcaster KAN on Thursday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

According to Lapid, such actions suggest that Israel is behaving as if international law does not apply to them. “This is reckless behavior. The Middle East sees it and realizes that we are acting without regard for the law,” he added.

Lapid also expressed concern that the strikes could disrupt stabilization efforts being undertaken by the United States and Europe in Syria. He denounced actions that, in his view, weaken the Syrian state amidst ongoing diplomatic processes.

Also Read: Pope Leo Urges ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ After Israeli Strike on Gaza Catholic Church

At least three people were killed and dozens more wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes in Damascus on Wednesday.

The Israeli government claimed the attacks were aimed at protecting the Druze community in Syria. However, the majority of Druze leaders in Syria rejected this claim. In a joint statement, they affirmed their rejection of foreign interference and declared their commitment to a united Syria, opposing any form of territorial division or secession efforts.

On the same day, the Syrian Ministry of home Affairs also confirmed a new ceasefire agreement had been reached in Suwayda, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups in the southern province that killed at least 30 people. The agreement stipulates the full reintegration of the Suwayda region under central government control. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Distances Itself from Israeli Strikes in Syria, Urges Ceasefire

TagIsraeli attack on Syria Israeli opposition Yair Lapid

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Netanyahu Delays Corruption Trial Again, Cites Syria Strikes

  • 5 hours ago
International

Israeli Opposition Condemns Damascus Strikes as Reckless

  • 7 hours ago
America

US Distances Itself from Israeli Strikes in Syria, Urges Ceasefire

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Shas Party Withdraws from Netanyahu’s Government Amid Draft Dispute

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 09:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Opposition Leader Accuses Netanyahu of Blocking Prisoner Swap

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Opposition: Gaza War at a Dead End, Urges Hostage Deal

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 10:13 WIB
Load More
International

UN Secretary General Slams Israeli Strike on Church in Gaza

  • 23 hours ago
KSPI President Said Iqbal (photo: KSPI)
Indonesia

Indonesian Labor Union Warns of Mass Layoffs Amid US Trade Deal

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 06:42 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:56 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 19:09 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Target Lifeline Water Tankers in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 23:10 WIB
Photo: Social Media
Asia

Myanmar Military Airstrike Hits Monastery, Killing 28 Displaced Civilians

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 23:03 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Mortar Attack on Israeli Troops in Southern Gaza

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 13:39 WIB
Europe

Amnesty Condemns EU’s Refusal to Suspend Israel Agreement as “Betrayal of Innocent Lives”

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 11:02 WIB
International

Syria Requests UN Emergency Meeting Over Israeli Strikes

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 14:36 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us