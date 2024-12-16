Dozens of Illegal Jewish Settlers Desecrate Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of illegal Jewish settlers escorted by police forces desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds (Occupied Jerusalem) on Sunday morning, Palinfo reported.

The settlers entered the Mosque in different groups through the Maghariba Gate and explored its courtyards under heavy police protection, according to local sources.

During their tour of the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed restrictions on movement and entry for Muslim worshippers at the entrances and gates of the Aqsa Mosque.

The Aqsa Mosque is subjected to daily desecration by Jewish settlers and police forces in the morning and evening except on Fridays and Saturdays.

In recent months, there has been an unprecedented increase in settler break-ins at the Aqsa Mosque and an increase in settler violations of Islamic holy sites during Jewish holidays.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem figures and activists have warned of Israel’s accelerating efforts to Judaize the mosque, and urged Muslim worshipers to increase their presence at the holy site to protect it from desecration and Judaization. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)