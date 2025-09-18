SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Another Ship Joins Global Sumud Flotilla Sailing to Gaza

The humanitarian ship Handala, part of the Freedom Flotilla, breaks through to Gaza. (Sabanet)

Tunis, MINA – The Maghreb Sumud Flotilla announced late Wednesday that the 13th of its 23 ships had set sail from Tunisia toward the Gaza Strip as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break the Israeli blockade imposed on the enclave for the past 18 years, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a video shared on Facebook, the flotilla confirmed that the ship departed from Gammarth port, located north of the Tunisian capital, heading to Gaza.

Earlier in the day, Jawaher Shanna, a member of the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, told Anadolu that 12 ships had already departed from Tunisia and another was preparing to leave later the same day.

Dozens of Tunisians gathered at the port to bid farewell to the convoy, chanting slogans such as “Gaza, symbol of dignity,” “On our way to Gaza, millions of martyrs,” “With our souls, with our blood, we sacrifice for you Palestine,” and “Free Palestine, Zionists out.”

Meanwhile, the Global Sumud Flotilla said on X that six boats carrying 26 Greeks and 20 international activists had sailed from Syros, Greece, and were on their way to unite with the solidarity fleet en route to Gaza.

On Tuesday, the International Committee to Break the Israeli Siege of Gaza announced that all ships would gather near Malta before proceeding together toward the Palestinian enclave.

The convoy is the largest of its kind, aiming to challenge the blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, where famine conditions have worsened under Israel’s months-long closure of all crossings.

Since October 2023, the Israeli military has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, through relentless bombardment that has devastated Gaza, leaving it uninhabitable and plagued by starvation and disease. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagblockade Gaza Global Sumud Flotilla Greece humanitarian aid International Committee to Break the Israeli Siege of Gaza Israel Maghreb Sumud Flotilla Malta Middle East Palestine Syros tunisia

