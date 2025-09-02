An Indonesian Diplomat Fatally Shot in Peru

Jakarta, MINA — An Indonesian diplomat, Leonardo Zetro Purba (40), was killed in a brutal shooting incident in the Lince district of Lima, Peru, on Monday night, local time.

According to a police report, the victim was shot three times by two assailants on a motorcycle. One of the shots struck his head, causing his death.

The incident occurred as Purba was riding his bicycle home from his diplomatic office in the San Isidro area to his residence on César Vallejo Avenue, where he lived with his wife and two children. The shooting took place not far from the entrance to his apartment building.

Lince Regional Police Commissioner Guivar stated this was the first murder in the area this year, suspected to be carried out by contract killers. Police said the motive for the crime is still unknown, but initial indications point to a planned act of revenge. The perpetrators are believed to have known the victim’s daily routine and intentionally waited for the right moment to carry out the attack.

“This is the first murder by contract killers that we have handled this year in the Lince district. We are still investigating the motive and background of this incident,” Guivar told local media outlet, TV Perú Noticias.

Surveillance camera footage from the scene suggests the perpetrators are likely foreign nationals. To apprehend the suspects, authorities have activated “Plan Cerco,” or the Containment Plan, which allows for inter-district coordination to narrow down the suspects’ movements.

Personnel from the Peruvian National Police, including a team from the Criminal Investigation Section (SEINCRI), have processed the crime scene and collected evidence. The victim’s wife, who was waiting at the building entrance at the time, survived and is now under police protection with other family members.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the incident and stated it is in intensive coordination with Peruvian authorities to investigate the case further. The ministry urged a thorough investigation, including a review of CCTV footage and witness statements.

Indonesian citizens in Peru have been advised to remain vigilant and report any information related to the incident to the Indonesian Embassy. []

